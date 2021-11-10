Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. General Mills (GIS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GIS and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

General Mills is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 1.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GIS has returned 7.43% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 4.16%. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GIS is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.05% this year, meaning that GIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GIS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

