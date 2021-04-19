Is General Electric (NYSE:GE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is General Electric's Net Debt?

As you can see below, General Electric had US$75.1b of debt at December 2020, down from US$90.9b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$27.9b in cash leading to net debt of about US$47.1b.

A Look At General Electric's Liabilities

NYSE:GE Debt to Equity History April 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that General Electric had liabilities of US$56.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$160.3b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$27.9b in cash and US$22.5b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$166.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$128.8b, we think shareholders really should watch General Electric's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if General Electric can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year General Electric had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 16%, to US$80b. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did General Electric's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$173m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. But on the bright side the company actually produced a statutory profit of US$5.2b and free cash flow of US$194m. So there is definitely a chance that it can improve things in the next few years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for General Electric (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

