Is General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) stock is up by 3.9% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on General Dynamics' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for General Dynamics is:

19% = US$3.3b ÷ US$17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

General Dynamics' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, General Dynamics' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Yet, General Dynamics has posted measly growth of 2.4% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that General Dynamics' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 5.7% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:GD Past Earnings Growth August 30th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is General Dynamics Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains the remaining 60% of its income), General Dynamics' earnings growth was quite low. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, General Dynamics has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 39%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that General Dynamics' future ROE will be 20% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like General Dynamics has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

