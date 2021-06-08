Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Generac Holdings (GNRC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Generac Holdings is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GNRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GNRC has returned about 45.10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 13.69%. This means that Generac Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GNRC belongs to the Electronics - Power Generation industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.03% this year, meaning that GNRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to GNRC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

