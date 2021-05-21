Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Generac Holdings (GNRC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Generac Holdings is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GNRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GNRC has gained about 35.67% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.12%. This shows that Generac Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GNRC belongs to the Electronics - Power Generation industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.20% this year, meaning that GNRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GNRC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

