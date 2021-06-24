Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Generac Holdings (GNRC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Generac Holdings is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GNRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 16.97% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GNRC has returned about 78.58% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17.32%. This means that Generac Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GNRC belongs to the Electronics - Power Generation industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.63% this year, meaning that GNRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GNRC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

