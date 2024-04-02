Is Geely Automobile (GELYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GELYY has returned 10.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 6.7% on average. As we can see, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

OPENLANE (KAR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.9%.

Over the past three months, OPENLANE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.5% so far this year, meaning that GELYY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, OPENLANE belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 52-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved +6% year to date.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and OPENLANE could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

