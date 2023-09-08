Is GEE Group (JOB) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is GEE Group Inc. (JOB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GEE Group Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 329 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GEE Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOB's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, JOB has gained about 24.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 9.8%. This means that GEE Group Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Limbach (LMB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 235.7%.

The consensus estimate for Limbach's current year EPS has increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, GEE Group Inc. is a member of the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, so JOB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Limbach falls under the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.3%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on GEE Group Inc. and Limbach as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.