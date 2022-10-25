Is GEE Group (JOB) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

GEE Group Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 333 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GEE Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOB's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that JOB has returned about 12.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 32.3% on average. This means that GEE Group Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

NV5 Holdings (NVEE) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.8%.

For NV5 Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, GEE Group Inc. belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.5% so far this year, meaning that JOB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NV5 Holdings, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #171. The industry has moved -28.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track GEE Group Inc. and NV5 Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





