Is GDF Suez (ENGIY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is GDF Suez (ENGIY). ENGIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.64 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.10. ENGIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.10 and as low as 5.54, with a median of 6.52, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that ENGIY has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ENGIY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.15. Over the past 52 weeks, ENGIY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 0.99.

If you're looking for another solid Utility - Electric Power value stock, take a look at TransAlta (TAC). TAC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

TransAlta also has a P/B ratio of 2.32 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.42. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.41, as low as 1.39, with a median of 2.15.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that GDF Suez and TransAlta are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ENGIY and TAC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

