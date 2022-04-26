Is GATX (GATX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Gatx (GATX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gatx is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gatx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GATX has returned about 5.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Gatx is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hoegh LNG (HMLP). The stock is up 46.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Hoegh LNG's current year EPS has increased 15.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gatx is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that GATX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hoegh LNG falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.3%.

Gatx and Hoegh LNG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

