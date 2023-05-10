Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.23, which compares to its industry's average of 4.80. GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.71 and as low as 2.89, with a median of 4.05, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.63. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.71 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.55.

Finally, we should also recognize that GLOP has a P/CF ratio of 2.18. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 2.66. Over the past year, GLOP's P/CF has been as high as 4.91 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 3.58.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Scorpio Tankers (STNG), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.65 and a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 4.80 and 0.26, respectively.

