Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.53. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GLOP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.27. GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.40, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Safe Bulkers (SB), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Safe Bulkers also has a P/B ratio of 0.62 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.27. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.12, as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.73.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that GasLog Partners and Safe Bulkers are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP and SB feels like a great value stock at the moment.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.