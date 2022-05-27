Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.21 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.30. Over the last 12 months, GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.22 and as low as 2.27, with a median of 3.10.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GLOP's P/B ratio of 0.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.29. GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.23, with a median of 0.35, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.49.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GLOP has a P/CF ratio of 2.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.43. Within the past 12 months, GLOP's P/CF has been as high as 3.22 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.43.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. PANL is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions also has a P/B ratio of 0.95 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.29. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.04, as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GasLog Partners and Pangaea Logistics Solutions's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GLOP and PANL is an impressive value stock right now.

