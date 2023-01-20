Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

GasLog Partners LP is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 48.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GLOP has returned about 1.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -13.4%. This means that GasLog Partners LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

United Airlines (UAL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.3%.

In United Airlines' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GasLog Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.1% so far this year, meaning that GLOP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, United Airlines falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.8%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on GasLog Partners LP and United Airlines as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.