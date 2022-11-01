Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

GasLog Partners LP is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 42.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GLOP has gained about 81% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -19.1%. As we can see, GasLog Partners LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Scorpio Tankers (STNG). The stock is up 274.2% year-to-date.

For Scorpio Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, GasLog Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.3% so far this year, so GLOP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Scorpio Tankers is also part of the same industry.

GasLog Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





