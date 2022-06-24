Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GasLog Partners LP is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 16.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GLOP has returned about 29.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -18.1%. This means that GasLog Partners LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.7%.

Over the past three months, Nordic American Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, GasLog Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.4% so far this year, so GLOP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Nordic American Tankers is also part of the same industry.

GasLog Partners LP and Nordic American Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

