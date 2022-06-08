Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

GasLog Partners LP is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 16.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GLOP has returned about 60.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 9.2%. This means that GasLog Partners LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Danaos (DAC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10%.

In Danaos' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GasLog Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 47.1% so far this year, meaning that GLOP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Danaos is also part of the same industry.

GasLog Partners LP and Danaos could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.