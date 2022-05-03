Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLOP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 2.92, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.09. Over the last 12 months, GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.22 and as low as 2.27, with a median of 3.11.

Another notable valuation metric for GLOP is its P/B ratio of 0.41. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.34.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.52.

Finally, investors should note that GLOP has a P/CF ratio of 2.90. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GLOP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.72. Within the past 12 months, GLOP's P/CF has been as high as 3.51 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.38.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 3.83, and its PEG ratio is 0.47. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 4.09 and 0.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.