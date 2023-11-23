Is Gartner (IT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gartner (IT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gartner is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gartner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, IT has moved about 27.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 14.5%. This means that Gartner is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 84.2%.

For MoneyLion Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 52.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gartner belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.6% so far this year, so IT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, MoneyLion Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #152. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.1%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Gartner and MoneyLion Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.