Is Garmin (GRMN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Garmin (GRMN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Garmin is one of 604 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GRMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRMN's full-year earnings has moved 31.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GRMN has returned 6.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 29.35% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Garmin is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GRMN is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.89% so far this year, so GRMN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GRMN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

