Is GameStop (GME) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GameStop (GME) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GameStop is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved -956.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GME has returned 754.62% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.50%. This means that GameStop is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GME belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.95% so far this year, meaning that GME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to GME as it looks to continue its solid performance.

