Is GameStop (GME) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GameStop (GME) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GameStop is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GME has returned about 18.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 11% on average. This means that GameStop is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wayfair (W) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 69%.

For Wayfair, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GameStop belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, so GME is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Wayfair falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.1%.

GameStop and Wayfair could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.