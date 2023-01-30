Is GameStop (GME) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. GameStop (GME) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GameStop is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GME has returned 23.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 19.4% on average. This shows that GameStop is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY). The stock has returned 18.4% year-to-date.

In J. Sainsbury PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, GameStop belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.7% so far this year, so GME is performing better in this area.

In contrast, J. Sainsbury PLC falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to GameStop and J. Sainsbury PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.