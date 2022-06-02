Is Galapagos (GLPG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Galapagos NV (GLPG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Galapagos NV is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1182 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Galapagos NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLPG's full-year earnings has moved 34.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GLPG has gained about 0% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -13.1%. This means that Galapagos NV is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Patterson Cos. (PDCO). The stock has returned 5.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Patterson Cos.'s current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Galapagos NV belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 550 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 24% this year, meaning that GLPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Patterson Cos. belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #234. The industry has moved -12.3% year to date.

Galapagos NV and Patterson Cos. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

