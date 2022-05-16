Is Galapagos (GLPG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Galapagos NV (GLPG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Galapagos NV is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1186 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Galapagos NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLPG's full-year earnings has moved 31.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GLPG has gained about 7.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -14% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Galapagos NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.5%.

The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics' current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Galapagos NV belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 551 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 24.4% so far this year, so GLPG is performing better in this area. Halozyme Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Galapagos NV and Halozyme Therapeutics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.