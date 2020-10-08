Is G4S PLC (GFSZY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is G4S PLC (GFSZY). GFSZY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.64, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.45. Over the past 52 weeks, GFSZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.98 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 10.38.

Investors should also note that GFSZY holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GFSZY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.79. Over the last 12 months, GFSZY's PEG has been as high as 2.11 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 1.80.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that G4S PLC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GFSZY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

