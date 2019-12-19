Is G4S PLC (GFSZY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is G4S PLC (GFSZY). GFSZY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.54. GFSZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.63 and as low as 8.24, with a median of 10.68, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that GFSZY has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GFSZY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.25. Within the past year, GFSZY's PEG has been as high as 2.24 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.75.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in G4S PLC's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GFSZY is an impressive value stock right now.

