Is G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is G1 Therapeutics's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 G1 Therapeutics had debt of US$76.1m, up from US$30.1m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$144.0m in cash, so it actually has US$67.9m net cash. NasdaqGS:GTHX Debt to Equity History September 14th 2022

How Healthy Is G1 Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that G1 Therapeutics had liabilities of US$37.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$83.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$144.0m as well as receivables valued at US$10.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$34.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that G1 Therapeutics has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, G1 Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine G1 Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, G1 Therapeutics made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$28m, which is a fall of 56%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is G1 Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months G1 Therapeutics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$146m and booked a US$171m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$67.9m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for G1 Therapeutics you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.