Is G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

G1 Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. G1 Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTHX's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GTHX has returned 8.1% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -19.2%. This means that G1 Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, HealthEquity (HQY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 67.1%.

Over the past three months, HealthEquity's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, G1 Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 562 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.3% so far this year, meaning that GTHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HealthEquity, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 71-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved -29.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on G1 Therapeutics and HealthEquity as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





