Is G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

G1 Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1189 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. G1 Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTHX's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GTHX has returned about 18.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 23.6% on average. This shows that G1 Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is HealthEquity (HQY). The stock is up 53.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for HealthEquity's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, G1 Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 563 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.8% so far this year, so GTHX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, HealthEquity falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 71 stocks and is ranked #140. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -34.2%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on G1 Therapeutics and HealthEquity as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





