Is G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has G-III Apparel Group (GIII) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

G-III Apparel Group is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. G-III Apparel Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GIII has returned 7.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 12%. This means that G-III Apparel Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Monarch Casino (MCRI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.1%.

The consensus estimate for Monarch Casino's current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, G-III Apparel Group belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.4% so far this year, so GIII is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Monarch Casino, however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #185. The industry has moved -17.9% so far this year.

G-III Apparel Group and Monarch Casino could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.