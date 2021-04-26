Is G-III Apparel Group (GIII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is G-III Apparel Group (GIII). GIII is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.27, while its industry has an average P/E of 32.81. Over the last 12 months, GIII's Forward P/E has been as high as 48.92 and as low as 6.18, with a median of 10.89.

GIII is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.15. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GIII's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.01. Within the past year, GIII's PEG has been as high as 12.59 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 1.12.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GIII has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.09.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that G-III Apparel Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GIII feels like a great value stock at the moment.

