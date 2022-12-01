Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 334 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FUTU has returned 42% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -25.9%. As we can see, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1%.

In Gambling.com Group Limited's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 38.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 189 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 47.1% so far this year, so FUTU is performing better in this area.

Gambling.com Group Limited, however, belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -19.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Gambling.com Group Limited as they could maintain their solid performance.

