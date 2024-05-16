Is Funko (FNKO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Funko-A (FNKO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Funko-A is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNKO's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FNKO has returned about 11% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2%. This shows that Funko-A is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.6%.

In Royal Caribbean's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Funko-A belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, meaning that FNKO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Royal Caribbean belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved +1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Funko-A and Royal Caribbean as they could maintain their solid performance.

