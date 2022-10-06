Is Funko (FNKO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Funko-A (FNKO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Funko-A is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNKO's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FNKO has returned about 11.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 38.3% on average. This means that Funko-A is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Liberty Media (FWONK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.3%.

Over the past three months, Liberty Media's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1050%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Funko-A belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 40.8% so far this year, so FNKO is performing better in this area.

Liberty Media, however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -31% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Funko-A and Liberty Media as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





