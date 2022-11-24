Is Fulton Financial (FULT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fulton Financial (FULT). FULT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that FULT has a P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.57. FULT's P/B has been as high as 1.38 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.13, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FULT has a P/CF ratio of 10.03. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FULT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.96. Over the past 52 weeks, FULT's P/CF has been as high as 10.16 and as low as 7.08, with a median of 8.57.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fulton Financial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FULT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

