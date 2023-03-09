Is Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is one of 1169 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLGT's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FLGT has moved about 5.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.4% on average. This shows that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT). The stock has returned 16.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies' current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.6% so far this year, so FLGT is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Adaptive Biotechnologies falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 555 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.6%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Fulgent Genetics, Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.