Is FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FULGENT GENETIC is one of 977 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FLGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLGT's full-year earnings has moved 128.70% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FLGT has moved about 102.34% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.90%. This means that FULGENT GENETIC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, FLGT belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.93% so far this year, meaning that FLGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track FLGT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

