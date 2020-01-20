Is FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FULGENT GENETIC is a member of our Medical group, which includes 907 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FLGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLGT's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FLGT has returned 6.20% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.79% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, FULGENT GENETIC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FLGT belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.50% so far this year, meaning that FLGT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

FLGT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

