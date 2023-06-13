Is Fuji Heavy Industries (FUJHY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Fuji Heavy Industries (FUJHY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FUJHY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.99, which compares to its industry's average of 7.70. Over the last 12 months, FUJHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.15 and as low as 5.76, with a median of 6.93.

Investors should also note that FUJHY holds a PEG ratio of 0.30. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FUJHY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.64. FUJHY's PEG has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.15, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that FUJHY has a P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Over the past year, FUJHY's P/B has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.84.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FUJHY has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.65.

Finally, investors should note that FUJHY has a P/CF ratio of 4.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.11. Within the past 12 months, FUJHY's P/CF has been as high as 5.59 and as low as 3.55, with a median of 4.51.

Investors could also keep in mind PENDRAGON (PDGNF), an Automotive - Foreign stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, PENDRAGON has a P/B ratio of 0.73 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.67. For PDGNF, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.57, as low as 0.68, with a median of 1.09 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fuji Heavy Industries and PENDRAGON strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FUJHY and PDGNF look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENDRAGON (PDGNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.