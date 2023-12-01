Is fuboTV (FUBO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

fuboTV Inc. is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FUBO has moved about 83.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.3%. This means that fuboTV Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Skechers (SKX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.4%.

For Skechers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, fuboTV Inc. belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31% so far this year, so FUBO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Skechers belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #21. The industry has moved -7.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on fuboTV Inc. and Skechers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.