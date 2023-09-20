Is fuboTV (FUBO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

fuboTV Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 282 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FUBO has moved about 56.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 7.7% on average. As we can see, fuboTV Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 98.9%.

Over the past three months, Royal Caribbean's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, fuboTV Inc. is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.7% so far this year, so FUBO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Royal Caribbean falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on fuboTV Inc. and Royal Caribbean as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.