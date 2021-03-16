Is fuboTV (FUBO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of fuboTV (FUBO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

fuboTV is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FUBO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO's full-year earnings has moved 7.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FUBO has moved about 15.39% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.49%. This shows that fuboTV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, FUBO belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.86% so far this year, so FUBO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FUBO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

