Is FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. FTI Consulting (FCN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FTI Consulting is one of 317 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FTI Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FCN has returned about 25.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 23.1%. This shows that FTI Consulting is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Shift4 Payments (FOUR). The stock has returned 33.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Shift4 Payments' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTI Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 33.4% this year, meaning that FCN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Shift4 Payments belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +22.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to FTI Consulting and Shift4 Payments as they could maintain their solid performance.

