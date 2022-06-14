Is FTI Consulting (FCN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FTI Consulting (FCN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FTI Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 321 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTI Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FCN has moved about 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -28.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FTI Consulting is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Huron Consulting (HURN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.2%.

For Huron Consulting, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, FTI Consulting is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 31.1% so far this year, so FCN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Huron Consulting is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to FTI Consulting and Huron Consulting as they could maintain their solid performance.

