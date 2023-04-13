Is FTC Solar (FTCI) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has FTC Solar (FTCI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

FTC Solar is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FTC Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTCI's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FTCI has returned 2.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 0.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FTC Solar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.8%.

Over the past three months, Plains All American Pipeline's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, FTC Solar is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.8% so far this year, so FTCI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track FTC Solar and Plains All American Pipeline. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.