Is FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FTAI Aviation (FTAI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

FTAI Aviation is one of 47 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 62.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FTAI has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -3.4%. This shows that FTAI Aviation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.9%.

For Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTAI Aviation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, meaning that FTAI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track FTAI Aviation and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.