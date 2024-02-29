Is FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has FTAI Aviation (FTAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FTAI Aviation is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 47 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 21.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FTAI has returned 20.5% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -1.1%. This means that FTAI Aviation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Leidos (LDOS). The stock has returned 16.9% year-to-date.

For Leidos, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTAI Aviation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.4% so far this year, so FTAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved -3.4% year to date.

FTAI Aviation and Leidos could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

