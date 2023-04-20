Is FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is FTAI Aviation (FTAI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

FTAI Aviation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FTAI has returned 60.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 1.3% on average. As we can see, FTAI Aviation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 75.7%.

The consensus estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's current year EPS has increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, FTAI Aviation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.9% so far this year, so FTAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track FTAI Aviation and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

